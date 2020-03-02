Zacks: Brokerages Set $3.00 Target Price for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVB)

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVB) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Navidea Biopharmaceuticals an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,498. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

