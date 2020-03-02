Zacks: Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $17.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cadiz an industry rank of 48 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

CDZI opened at $8.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cadiz by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cadiz by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadiz by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

