Zacks: Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Franchise Group an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, CEO Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 937,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $20,493,750.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,289,000.

Shares of NYSE:FRG traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.34. 28,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

