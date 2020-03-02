Zacks: Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Given $70.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $70.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.95 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neenah an industry rank of 214 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $57.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $993.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neenah has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.09.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Neenah will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

In other news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Neenah by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Neenah during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Neenah by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Neenah by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

