Zacks: Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Republic First Bancorp an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet cut Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 382,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 95.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 112,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 82,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 332.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,861 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $3.03 on Monday. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $177.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

