Zacks: Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unique Fabricating an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

UFAB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.91. Unique Fabricating has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unique Fabricating (UFAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.