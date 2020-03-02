ZClassic Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001956 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $12,977.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00587155 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00114425 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00115106 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000702 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

