Zcoin Price Down 16.6% This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Zcoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.18 or 0.00058465 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $49.66 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,860.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.13 or 0.02598603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.57 or 0.03789222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00687779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00773411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00094744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010778 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00027938 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00588848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,590,668 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Huobi, Binance, Indodax, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, TDAX, Sistemkoin, QBTC, Upbit and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

