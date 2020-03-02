Zeepin Trading Up 9% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Zeepin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, HitBTC and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $599,941.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.15 or 0.02838440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00222863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00134847 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

