ZelCash (ZEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.67 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005271 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

