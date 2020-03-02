ZEON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $972.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 187.5% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. ZEON has a market cap of $8.05 million and $972.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.02709515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00224276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00132477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,136,721,372 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

