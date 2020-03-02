Zetacoin Trading 62% Lower This Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $60,489.00 and $11.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 62% against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,845.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.89 or 0.03782986 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00751417 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016808 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,213,068 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

