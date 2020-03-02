ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading 21% Lower This Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $52,964.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00481920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.85 or 0.06446857 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00062802 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030241 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011362 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.