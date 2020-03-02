ZMINE Hits Market Capitalization of $186,332.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. ZMINE has a market cap of $186,332.00 and $405.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00040189 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00430368 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012500 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011204 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012461 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001634 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,013,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,968,973 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

