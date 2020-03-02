Zoomba Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 139% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Zoomba has a total market capitalization of $1,706.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoomba coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last week, Zoomba has traded up 130.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zoomba alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00349204 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014871 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016506 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000527 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com.

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.