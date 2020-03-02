ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Tops $1.42 on Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $98,346.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00016284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.13 or 0.02710706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00223910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00132534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,601 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

