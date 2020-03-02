Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 4,298 Shares

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,298 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $226,977.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,026.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew William Fraser Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,671. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -105.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 31.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 51,033 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

