Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Robert Schlossman Sells 2,000 Shares

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,016.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Schlossman sold 967 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $45,081.54.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,671. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -105.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.22. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zscaler from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,171 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Zscaler by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 84,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $1,783,000. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.