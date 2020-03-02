ZTCoin Price Tops $0.0492 on Exchanges (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One ZTCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.75 million and $2.27 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00053721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00482910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.13 or 0.06432585 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00062942 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030235 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011348 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

