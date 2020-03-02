ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 264,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,801,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,011,000 after purchasing an additional 87,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,835 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $34,227,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after purchasing an additional 149,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,160,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 63,027 shares during the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of ZTO opened at $23.46 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

