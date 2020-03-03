-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s earnings. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASLN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research cut ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of ASLN opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $57.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.65. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

