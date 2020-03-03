-$0.18 EPS Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 million, a P/E ratio of 69.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.41. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 143,921 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $333,896.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 244,360 shares of company stock valued at $551,653. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management owned 0.81% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

