$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Cfra raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

