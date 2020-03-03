-$0.67 EPS Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.57). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRNX. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $161,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,429 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.