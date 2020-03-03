$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.77. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $266,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,858 shares of company stock valued at $10,790,565 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,928,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,043,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $99.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

