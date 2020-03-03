0xcert (ZXC) Trading 27% Lower Over Last Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. 0xcert has a market cap of $820,357.00 and $123,655.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00497359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $568.61 or 0.06461423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00062571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030441 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005622 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011396 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,426,335 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

