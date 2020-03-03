$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to report $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The firm had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

NYSE:CWH opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.94. Camping World has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -49.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Camping World by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $18,228,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.