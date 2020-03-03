$1.25 Million in Sales Expected for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) to announce sales of $1.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Aridis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.67 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $60.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

