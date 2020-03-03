$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. Athene’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Athene by 2,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,349,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Athene by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 159,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 36,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Athene has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

