$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.53. Grand Canyon Education reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.75.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.