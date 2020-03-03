10x Genomics’ (NYSE:TXG) Lock-Up Period To End on March 10th

10x Genomics’ (NYSE:TXG) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 10th. 10x Genomics had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 12th. The total size of the offering was $390,000,000 based on an initial share price of $39.00. After the end of 10x Genomics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

TXG stock opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $108.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.24.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.40) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresite Capital Management I LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $551,699,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,049,000 after acquiring an additional 385,217 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $84,535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 978,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,597,000 after purchasing an additional 679,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 177,804 shares during the last quarter.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

