$11.00 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to post sales of $11.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain posted sales of $15.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $53.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.35 million to $54.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.13 million, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $64.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Airgain.

Several research firms recently commented on AIRG. B. Riley upgraded shares of Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. Airgain has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $76.51 million, a PE ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

