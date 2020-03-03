$12.55 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post sales of $12.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.80 million. DURECT reported sales of $3.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 245.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $31.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $38.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.42 million, with estimates ranging from $24.39 million to $35.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRRX. B. Riley began coverage on DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

DRRX stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DURECT by 319.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127,028 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 36.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DURECT by 11.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DURECT by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

