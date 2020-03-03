$124.35 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) will announce sales of $124.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.43 million and the highest is $128.92 million. International Seaways reported sales of $100.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $366.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $361.59 million to $371.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $447.78 million, with estimates ranging from $422.46 million to $478.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

INSW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

INSW opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.27 million, a P/E ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 0.57. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

