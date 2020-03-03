124,859 Shares in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Newmark Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 664.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Newmark Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.