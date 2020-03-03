132,423 Shares in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.21% of Criteo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Criteo by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,904,000 after buying an additional 2,035,882 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Criteo by 21.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Criteo by 27.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Criteo in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Criteo by 15.2% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 425,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 56,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Societe Generale cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.32.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. Criteo SA has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.30 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.01%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo SA will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

