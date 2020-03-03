13,658 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,941.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.32.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,746. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -631.80 and a beta of 1.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,700,380 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

