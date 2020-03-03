158,624 Shares in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.14% of Covetrus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. Covetrus Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

