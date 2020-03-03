$16.75 Million in Sales Expected for Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to post sales of $16.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.87 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $54.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.96 million to $54.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $70.42 million, with estimates ranging from $69.18 million to $71.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($14.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($19.13) by $4.68. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNTG. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centogene during the fourth quarter worth about $5,986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centogene during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Centogene during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Centogene during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Centogene during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

