$17.40 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) to post sales of $17.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.20 million and the highest is $17.60 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $16.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $71.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.60 million to $72.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.15 million, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $76.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

WNEB stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $234.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

