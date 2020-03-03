18,126 Shares in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41,323 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $38,898,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 391,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 135,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of CLH stock opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.65. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.