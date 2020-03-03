$183.63 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) to report $183.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.66 million. TriMas reported sales of $221.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $764.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $734.40 million to $794.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $829.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.05 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRS shares. BidaskClub raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,918,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after buying an additional 231,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,898,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after buying an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in TriMas by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,355,000 after buying an additional 199,604 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TriMas by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,623,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,007,000 after buying an additional 523,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TriMas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,118,000 after buying an additional 119,905 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. TriMas has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $33.45.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

