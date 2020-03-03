188,680 Shares in Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Bought by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 188,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of Franchise Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $347,000.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Shares of FRG opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 2,354,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $54,142,000.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.