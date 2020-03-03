$189.35 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce sales of $189.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.29 million and the highest is $191.41 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $192.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $770.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.75 million to $773.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $802.61 million, with estimates ranging from $800.58 million to $804.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FHB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,795,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 882,612 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,865,000 after purchasing an additional 300,204 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,475,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 478,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 192,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $31.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

