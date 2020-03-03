1,996,492 Shares in ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Acquired by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,996,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,620,000. ALERUS FINL COR/SH accounts for 5.2% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA owned approximately 11.71% of ALERUS FINL COR/SH at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALRS. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

