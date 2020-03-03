1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.80 Million

Analysts expect 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to report sales of $80.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $81.00 million. 1st Source reported sales of $79.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full-year sales of $333.20 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $344.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 1st Source.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 1st Source by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

SRCE opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

