$201.41 Million in Sales Expected for Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post sales of $201.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.92 million to $214.46 million. Trivago posted sales of $237.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trivago will report full year sales of $884.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $791.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $942.83 million, with estimates ranging from $852.60 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trivago.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Trivago had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of Trivago in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trivago by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Trivago by 585.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $640.39 million, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

