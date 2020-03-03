$201.70 Million in Sales Expected for Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) to report sales of $201.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.40 million to $207.00 million. Noble Midstream Partners reported sales of $147.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $892.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $881.70 million to $902.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Noble Midstream Partners.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%.

Several research firms have commented on NBLX. Robert W. Baird lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In related news, Director Martin Salinas bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Insiders acquired a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $74,556 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 868.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,115,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,968,000 after buying an additional 8,174,324 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,024,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,885,000 after buying an additional 1,424,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,101,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,227,000 after buying an additional 1,115,518 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,063,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

NBLX opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $608.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.6878 dividend. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.