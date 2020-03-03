21,231 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Plexus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.22. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

