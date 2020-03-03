$220.05 Million in Sales Expected for Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) to announce sales of $220.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.80 million and the highest is $249.30 million. Tallgrass Energy posted sales of $197.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will report full-year sales of $886.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $786.20 million to $986.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $936.25 million, with estimates ranging from $821.90 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tallgrass Energy.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%.

TGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

TGE opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.66. Tallgrass Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tallgrass Energy (TGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.